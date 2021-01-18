Produce workers say they're essential, strike for better pay

Workers at the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx continued to strike for a second day, demanding better pay.

Hundreds of union members with teamsters local 202 walked off the job Sunday after contract negotiations broke down last week.

The workers-- who make about $18-$21 an hour-- say they are being paid unfair wages despite working an essential job of helping stock store shelves during the coronavirus pandemic.



The union is demanding a raise of $1 an hour and an additional 60 cents to maintain health insurance.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!



The Hunts Point Produce market says it continued to pay full health insurance for its employees despite a drop of 30 percent of business last spring due to the pandemic.