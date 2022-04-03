Procession announced for slain Harris Co. deputy confronting catalytic converter thieves

**EDITOR'S NOTE** The video above is from a previous report

A procession has been announced for Deputy Darren Almendarez with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, who was tragically killed off-duty while confronting catalytic converter thefts targeting his truck outside a grocery store.

BACKGROUND: Harris County off-duty deputy killed in grocery store parking lot, 2 suspects charged

The procession is set for Monday, April 4 at 8 a.m. and will go from 1861 Old Spanish Trail to 1220 W. 34th St.

Deputy Almendarez, 51, was said to be leaving a Joe V's grocery store on FM 1960 in northwest Harris County Thursday night with his wife when he apparently spotted some suspects attempting to steal his truck’s catalytic converter.

According to the sheriff's office, Almendarez saw a black Nissan Altima backed up to his truck and two males under his vehicle. He told his wife to walk to safety and then approached, authorities say.

As Almedarez approached the vehicles, the suspects began shooting at him, the sheriff's office says and was hit several times.

According to HCSO, the deputy was able to return fire and shot at least two of the suspects before they drove off from the scene

Almendarez was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, where he later died. Two of the wounded suspects, later identified by HCSO as Joshua Stewart, 23, and Fredarius Clark, 19 arrived at the same hospital in their vehicle a short time later. Both were charged with capital murder.

Fredarius Clark (L) and Joshua Stewart (R) are charged with Capital Murder in the death of veteran Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez.

It was later revealed by the sheriff's office that three men were in the suspects' vehicle right before the shooting. The third suspect, Frederick Tardy, 17, was arrested on the North Freeway Friday.

MORE: Third suspect arrested in connection with the death of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy

The 23-year veteran with HCSO was described by fellow officers as a beacon of light, and it was just like Deputy Almendarez to protect and serve, even while off-duty.