Pro-Palestinian protesters enter Brooklyn Museum, unfurl banner as NYPD make arrests

A large pro-Palestinian rally marched on the Brooklyn Museum Friday afternoon, setting up tents in the lobby and unfurling a "Free Palestine" banner over the building.

Social media posts show New York City police confronting, tackling and arresting some of the protesters. Other posts show supporters holding banners, waving Palestinian flags and chanting boisterously on the steps of the grand, Beaux Arts museum, which is the city’s second largest.

The rally started Friday afternoon across the street from the Barclays Center, home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. Scores of marchers banging drums and chanting then made their way to the museum about a mile away.

Organizers, including the group Within Our Lifetime, called on supporters to "flood" and "de-occupy" the museum, saying they wanted to takeover the building until officials " disclose and divest " from the conflict.

Spokespersons for the museum didn’t respond to emails and phone messages seeking comment late Friday, but an NYPD spokesperson confirmed protesters had been taken into custody. The department didn't immediately have an estimate for how many have been arrested or what charges they might face.