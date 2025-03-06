Pro-Palestinian protesters return to Columbia and Barnard after NYPD response

A day after NYPD officers responded to a bomb threat at Barnard College, demonstrators returned to protest police presence on campus.

Where are we now?

What we know:

Pro-Palestinian protesters again gathered at Barnard College an Columbia University on Thursday to oppose NYPD officers being allowed on campus following another protest and bomb threat at the Milstein Center.

Protesters chanted in opposition to the NYPD being allowed on campus to respond to the bomb threat, and in support of an intifada.

Barnard's president has offered to meet with some protest organizers this week, but demonstrators say this does not satisfy their demands.

The backstory:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied Barnard College’s Milstein Center on Wedensday, leading to an NYPD response after a bomb threat forced evacuations.

Demonstrations have been ongoing at Columbia and Barnard in recent weeks, with students demanding amnesty for all students disciplined for pro-Palestinian action; a meeting with school officials; and reversal of the expulsion of two students, according to the group.

At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the Milstein Center was the target of more than two dozen masked pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who staged a sit-in.

At around 5 p.m., a bomb threat was reportedly called in, causing the NYPD to intervene and evacuate the building.

Several protesters refused to leave and were arrested. Charges against them are still pending.

Barnard College President Laura Ann Rosenbury addressed the incident in a statement, saying:

"Today has been unsettling and disturbing, and these continued disruptions take a toll on our community.

What they're saying:

The ongoing protest have received mixed responses from students, with some in support, while others say they are in the midst of midterms and the protests are interfering with their studies.