Mother accused of killing her 5 and 7-year-old sons in Hillsborough, NJ

A Hillsborough Township mother has been charged with killing her two young sons after police say they were found dead inside the family’s home Tuesday night.

What we know:

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said Hillsborough police were called to a home on Shell Court around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving a 9-1-1 call from an adult male resident who reported finding his two children unconscious when he arrived home from work.

The caller told dispatchers he believed his wife had harmed them.

Priyatharsini Nataraja, 35, charged

When officers entered the home, they encountered the caller and his wife, identified as 35-year-old Priyatharsini Natarajan. Police found two children — both boys, ages 5 and 7 — unresponsive inside a bedroom.

Life-saving efforts by police and medical personnel were unsuccessful, and both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Priyatharsini Natarajan was then taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

Natarajan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She is being held pending a detention hearing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the two children pending positive identification by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100, Hillsborough Township Police at 908-369-4323, or submit an anonymous tip through the STOPit app or the Somerset County Tips Line at 1-888-577-TIPS.