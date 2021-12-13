New York pet owners pony up for access to private dog parks

New York City dog owners are a different breed, willing to go to great lengths to ensure their four-legged friends are comfortable. And some are even resorting to sometimes paying a hefty price tag for access to private dog parks.

For around $40, members of Astro's Dog Run in Hell's Kitchen receive a key to a fenced-in area near the entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel. The dog run even has filtered water to hydrate pooches after they chase down some tennis balls.

One member told FOX 5 NY that there is a screening process and all dogs must be vaccinated.

In the meantime, School for the Dogs in the East Village provides a more curated experience.

"We really wanted to help people give their dogs the best possible life within the constraints of living in New York City," founder Annie Grossman said.

In addition to standard dog training and doggy daycare for $200 a month, your dog can participate in a program called School Yard, which includes five curated doggy play date sessions to help your pooch socialize in a small group setting.

"We want to make sure that dogs are showing up and then be paired with dogs that are a good match for them size-wise, style-wise, age-wise," Grossman said. "Of course we have sessions just for puppies, for example, and there's a trainer present the entire time."