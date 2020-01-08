Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'step back' as senior members of Royal Family

article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will be “stepping back” as senior members of the Royal Family and plan to become “financially independent.”

The couple issued a statement through Buckingham Palace and said they made the decision after “many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” the statement said. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The statement went on to say that more details on their “exciting next step” will be revealed at a later time.

Late last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their struggles in the spotlight, especially after the birth of their son Archie.

Harry also lashed out at the British media for its treatment of his wife, accusing the media of hounding her the way they did his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash while trying to elude paparazzi.

Harry, 35, is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and is sixth in line to the British throne.

Before marrying Harry in May 2018, Markle was an actress and starred on the television show "Suits."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report.