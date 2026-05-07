Primark set to open in NYC this week: What to know

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The Brief Primark, the international retailer known for its affordable fashion and everyday essentials, will celebrate the grand opening of its first New York City store and U.S. flagship on Friday, May 8. The new location, set in the Penn District at 150 W. 34th St., will officially open its doors at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music and giveaways for early shoppers. Attendees can expect live music from DJ Luna Rósa, photo opportunities, and a selection of New York City treats.



A major new retail destination is arriving in the heart of Manhattan — and it’s bringing a full day of free festivities with it.

What we know:

Primark, the international retailer known for its affordable fashion and everyday essentials, will celebrate the grand opening of its first New York City store and U.S. flagship on Friday, May 8.

A shopper carries a Primark shopping bag on Oxford Street in central London, UK, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Associated British Foods Plc will separate budget fashion chain Primark and break up one of the UK's biggest conglomerates after more than th Expand

The new location, set in the Penn District at 150 W. 34th St., will officially open its doors at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music and giveaways for early shoppers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Kevin Tulip, Sarah Jessica Parker and Eoin Tonge attend the Primark flagship launch event on May 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Primark)

The celebration won’t stop at the store entrance. Primark is also hosting a free block party at Herald Square Plaza beginning at 10:30 a.m. and running through 6 p.m., inviting New Yorkers and visitors alike to join in on the festivities.

Attendees can expect live music from DJ Luna Rósa, photo opportunities, and a selection of New York City treats. Joe’s Coffee will be on site serving lattes and pup cups, while branded pedicabs will offer stylish rides around the area.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Kim Petras and Margo XS attend the Primark flagship launch event on May 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Primark)

Promotional giveaways will be available throughout the day while supplies last.

The event is free and open to the public.