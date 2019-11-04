Preview of TINA on Broadway

article

The sounds of the Queen of Rock 'N Roll are hitting Broadway.

‘TINA’ follows the humble beginnings of Turner, her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, and rise to stardom.

Dawnn Lewis plays Tina’s mom Zelma.

Myra Lucretia Taylor stars as Tina’s grandmother, who inspired the young singer. Turner took her grandma's advice to follow her dreams in singing. And the rest was history.

Daniel J. Watts from Hamilton plays Ike Turner – balancing the business savvy, and eventual demise of Ike.

Known for his work choreographing Beauty and The Beast and Mamma Mia on the big screen, Anthony Van Laast is tasked with the movement on stage.

Tony Award Nominee Adrienne Warren leads the way as Tina Turner, bringing a powerhouse voice to the stage! ‘TINA’ on Broadway kicks off this Thursday at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

