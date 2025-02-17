What's open and closed on Presidents' Day 2025?

The Brief Presidents' Day is celebrated in the U.S. on the third Monday in February - this year on Feb. 17. There is no regular mail delivery in observance of the federal holiday, and banks and stock exchanges are also closed.



As the nation celebrates President's Day on Monday, it’ll mark the last federal holiday until May.

While most businesses will be open, others are closed to observe the holiday.

When is Presidents' Day?

The backstory:

Presidents' Day is celebrated in the U.S. on the third Monday in February. This year, it falls on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Former President George Washington’s birthday on Feb. 22 was the first federal holiday to honor an individual's birthdate. In 1885, Congress designated the date as a holiday for all federal workers.

Almost 100 years later in 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Law changed the date to the third Monday in February – positioned between Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s on Feb. 12. This gave rise to the popular name of Presidents' Day, according to the National Archives.

Today, Presidents' Day is an occasion to recognize all U.S. presidents, past and present, though some people still call it Washington’s Birthday.

Are the Post Office, UPS and FedEx open?

The U.S. Postal Service observes Presidents' Day as a federal holiday, meaning there will be no regular mail delivery. Its retail branches are also closed.

UPS stores and services are open. FedEx runs a "modified service" on U.S. and international package and express freight services. All other services are open.

Are banks open?

The Federal Reserve is closed on Presidents' Day, which means the vast majority of banks will also be closed in recognition of the day.

ATMs and online banking will be available.

Is the stock market open?

No. The New York Stock Exchange observes Washington’s birthday, as does Nasdaq.

Are schools open?

Some public schools are closed to observe Presidents' Day.

Are courthouses open?

Most state and local courthouses are closed on Presidents' Day.