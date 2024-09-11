The Brief With a little over 50 days until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met face-to-face for the first time Tuesday night. The end of the debate kicks off early voting season and an aggressive campaign stretch for both candidates in battleground states. Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to debate on Oct. 1, and it’s unclear if Harris and Trump will meet again.



A lot has happened since the first presidential debate of this election season: President Joe Biden bowed out of the race after his disastrous performance, Trump survived an assassination attempt and both sides chose their running mates.

JUMP TO: MORE CAMPAIGNING l EARLY VOTING l VP DEBATE

We’re all just weeks out from Election Day, and if the tumultuous summer has taught us anything, it’s that anything can happen between now and then.

Last night’s debate was the first time Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met face-to-face, and it’s still unclear if they’ll meet like this again.

Here's what to expect in the race for the White House over the coming weeks:

Both Trump and Harris will continue to aggressively push in swing states post-debate.

Harris has a "New Way Forward" tour that will include a new television spot, rallies, canvassing events and programs designed to target important voting groups.

Trump has also stepped up his outreach with rallies and interviews.

Get the latest news from the battleground states with FOX Television Stations’ "Battleground."

Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day – but if Americans vote like they did in the last two election cycles, most of them will have already cast a ballot before the big day.

Several states will begin the early voting process in September, putting the election season in full swing.

Delaware and North Carolina were the first states to begin mailing out ballots on Sept. 6, but North Carolina is experiencing a hold-up after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the race. The state is working to grant his request to get his name off the ballot, which requires the reprinting of thousands of ballots.

Twenty-four other states will begin mailing out ballots this month, with some early in-person voting also able to begin.

Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to debate on Oct. 1 in New York City, hosted by CBS News.

Will there be another debate?

Right now, it’s unclear if a second debate between Harris and Trump will happen. But after Tuesday night's debate, the Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon called for another one in October.

"The only actual plan Trump has is Project 2025, which would raise costs for the middle class and take America backwards," Dillon said in a statement to USA Today. "That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at the second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate."