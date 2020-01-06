Expand / Collapse search

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Wildwood

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Dec. 10, 2019 at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

WILDWOOD, N.J. - President Donald Trump will host a Keep America Great Rally on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

"President Trump has delivered for New Jersey creating 129,400 new jobs, including 9,600 new manufacturing jobs and 10,200 new construction jobs," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "President Trump looks forward to returning to the Garden State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'"

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Doors for general admission open at 3 p.m.

