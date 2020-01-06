President Trump to hold campaign rally in Wildwood

article

President Donald Trump will host a Keep America Great Rally on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

"President Trump has delivered for New Jersey creating 129,400 new jobs, including 9,600 new manufacturing jobs and 10,200 new construction jobs," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "President Trump looks forward to returning to the Garden State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'"

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Doors for general admission open at 3 p.m.

If you wish to register, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP