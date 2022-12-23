President Biden, first lady bring holiday cheer to Children’s National Hospital

President Biden joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Friday for an annual holiday visit to Children's National Hospital.

The first lady read "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats while the commander-in-chief helped hold the book open so all the patients and their families could see the illustrations.

According to the hospital, it's the 80th year the first lady has visited during the holidays. The Bidens hope to start a new tradition by having the president join her in the years to come.