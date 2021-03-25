President Biden 'expects' to run for reelection

President Joe Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to run for reelection in 2024 — or at least that is his "expectation."

During the first presidential press conference of his term, Biden, 78, said he "respects fate" and can't plan ahead three or four years "for certain." But he said he expects to run again and have Harris on his ticket.

"I would fully expect that to be the case," he said. "She's doing a great job. She's a great partner."

When asked if he believes the 2024 election will be a rematch with former President Donald Trump, Biden chuckled and answered, "Oh, come on."

"I don't even think about — I have no idea," he said. "I have no idea there'll be a Republican Party. Do you?"

Biden then outlined the three reasons he ran for president in the first place and indicated they are still his focus: to restore the soul, dignity, honor, honesty, transparency to the political system; to rebuild the middle class, which he called the "backbone" of the country; and to unite the country.

"People get up every morning and just want to figure out how to put food on the table for their kids, to be able to have a little bit of breathing room," Biden said. "Being able to make sure that they go to bed, not staring at the ceiling like my dad did, wondering whether since he didn't have health insurance, what happens if Mom gets sick or he got sick?"

"These are basic things," the president added. "Basic things."

Biden is the oldest person to serve as president of the United States. He would be 82 on Inauguration Day in 2025.

