Expand / Collapse search

Pregnant woman sitting in car wounded by gunfire Queens

Published 
Queens
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK (AP) — A pregnant woman had to be taken to the hospital after being shot in both hands while sitting in her car.

The Daily News reports the 38-year-old woman was in her own driveway outside her Queens home on 181st Street around 8 p.m. Saturday, waiting for her sister who was out buying pizza.

Authorities said the shooter ran up to the parked car and fired.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to her hands.

The New York Police Department is investigating. No arrests have been made.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------