Pregnant woman shot in Manhattan

The NYPD was investigating after a pregnant woman was shot while sitting in a car in Manhattan.

It happened Monday night on W. 165th St. in Washington Heights.

Police say the 19-year-old woman was in the passenger seat and another person, likely her boyfriend, were in the car when five men came up to the car around 10 p.m.

At least one of them opened fire. Witnesses say people started ducking for cover.

The woman was hit in the leg. It was unclear if she was the target of the shooting. The other person in the car was not hit.

EMS took her to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The shooters all got away and have not been caught.