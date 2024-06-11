Powerball results: $222.6 million winning ticket sold in New Jersey

article

Check your Powerball tickets, you might be the next millionaire!

A single ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers drawn on Monday according to the Powerball website.

The lucky winner will earn a jackpot worth $222.6 million, with a cash value of $104.7 million.

This is the fourth time this year that someone hit the Powerball jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball jackpot winning numbers

The winning numbers in the Monday, June 10 Powerball drawing were white balls 3, 10, 33, 58, 59, and red Powerball 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $222.6 million or a lump sum payment of $104.7 million (before taxes).

Where was the winning ticket sold?

Where exactly the ticket was sold in New Jersey has not been announced.

The last jackpot was hit on May 6 in Florida by a ticket that won a $214.9 million jackpot.