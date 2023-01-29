Powerball jackpot grows to $613M after no winner in Saturday's drawing

article

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $613M after no winner was found in Saturday night's drawing.

However, while no new multi-millionaires may have been found, several people from New York City are getting a little bit more money in their pockets.

According to the New York Lottery, one third-prize winning Power Play ticket worth $200,000 was sold at a gas station in East Harlem, while two third-prize tickets worth $50,000 were sold, one also in East Harlem and the other in Oakland Gardens in Queens.

Saturday's winning numbers were 23-27-47-18-02 and the Powerball was 15.

The next Powerball drawing will be Monday, January 30 at 11 p.m.