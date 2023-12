article

Over 18,000 people were left without power briefly on Tuesday evening in Long Beach, according to PSEG.

"Please be advised, there is currently a city-wide power outage, including all traffic lights," the city said in a post on Facebook. "Please avoid all unnecessary travel at this time while PSEG works to address the issue."

Power was restored by 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.