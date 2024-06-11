Possible human remains found on Long Island construction site

article

Officials are investigating after finding possible human remains at a Long Island construction site.

Detectives say officers got a 911 call at 3:59 p.m. that they noticed skeletal remains while digging into the ground at the site in a gated community on Fairhaven Boulevard in Woodbury.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's office for examination.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.