Suspect killed after going on violent crime spree in downtown LA; hostage rescued

A suspect, who took a woman hostage, was shot and killed after going on a violent crime spree in downtown LA Friday evening.

Part of the hostage situation was caught on video.

Just after 4 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department began receiving calls of a man armed with a gun in the area of 8th and Broadway.

According to police, the suspect randomly approached a man on the sidewalk, pulled out a gun, pointed it to the man’s face and pulled the trigger. Fortunately the gun did not fire.

Police say after that incident the suspect went into a business in the 700 block of Broadway. Three family members were inside the businesses including a 14-year-old boy. The suspect pointed a gun at the group and opened fired…causing one of the bullets to graze the side of the teen’s head.

Following that crime, the suspect then made his way to the area of 6th and Spring where he attempted to carjack a woman, police said in a statement Friday. The suspect’s attempt was unsuccessful and he fled up the street to the intersection of 7th and Spring where he later got into a confrontation with a man on his bike.

At this point security officers in the area flagged down officers. Once officers attempted to make contact with the suspect he fled and ran into an apartment complex on 6th and Main. The suspect had barricaded himself inside one of the units with a hostage.

Chilling images shared by social media user, @_teddybomber, showed a person with a white shirt dragging another person across the room in the high-rise building before gunshots and loud booms were heard.

From the video, it appears to show the suspect pointing a gun at the hostage and pacing around the room.

Officers requested backup from SWAT teams and K9. Through the window, LAPD officers saw the suspect pointing a gun to the hostage’s head and quickly took action fearing the worst.

Officers then opened fire, killing the suspect on scene.

The hostage was taken to the hospital as was the 14-year-old who was grazed by a bullet.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene. His identity or motive for the crime spree is not known.

