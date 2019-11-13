Possible Friends reunion may be in works

article

The NBC show 'Friends' may finally be getting the reunion many fans have been asking for over the years.

The hit show is reportedly in talks with HBO Max for a special.

All of the main cast is said to be coming back, from Jennifer Anniston and Courtney Cox to Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Along with the on-screen talent, the creators of the series, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are also rumored to be involved.

Although the news is exciting for fans of the show, the deal is far from done.

The show first aired on September 22, 1994 and celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.