Positive coronavirus tests in NY below 1 percent for 15th day, hospitalizations hit new low

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in New York remained below 1 percent for the 15th straight day on Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a statement.

Just 0.69 of tests came back positive, a new record low while hospitalizations dropped to 483, the lowest number since March 16.

Just 116 people were listed in intensive care, the lowest number since March 15, while only 4 people died of COVID-19.

"In New York we didn't just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work," Governor Cuomo said. "Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren't mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn't equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn't over yet."

So far, there are over 23 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe and the confirmed death toll has surpassed 800,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.