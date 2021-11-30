Porsha Williams says she was a victim of R. Kelly 'I felt danger'

Reality television star Porsha Williams reveals in a new book that she was abused by several men including convicted sex trafficker R&B star R. Kelly.

"I was definitely held in a mental state," said Williams during FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York.’ "I felt danger."

In her new book, ‘The Pursuit of Porsha - How I Grew into my Power and Purpose,’ Williams writes about going into Kelly's house, being locked in a room one night, and not fully understanding what was happening.

"In the book I go into detail, to walk you through each moment that I ended up in that situation," said Williams.

In September, a jury in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn convicted Kelly on racketeering charges related to shocking and lurid accusations of exploiting, coercing, and sex-trafficking several young women and girls.

"He was one of them. I wanted to name him in the book. Because I am a victim. At this moment, I have healed enough and I am strong enough to speak on it," said Williams.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star added that she was not raped by Kelly.

"When I was writing this book, I looked at my journey, and I thought about how many times I ended up in abusive situations and toxic relationships. That pattern all had to do with me not knowing my worth."

Now, Williams says she is in a loving relationship and is engaged to be married.

"I rebuilt who I was and who I thought of me," said Williams.