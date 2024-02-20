Pork latte: Starbucks Reserve in China adds savory flavor to its menu

Starbucks Reserve is now offering a new coffee flavor to its Chinese customers and it’s probably not what you were expecting.

It’s pork.

Yes, the savory pork latte was unveiled in China just before the start of Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 10.

Dubbed the "Abundant Year Savory Latte" or the "Lucky Savory Latte," Starbucks’ newest addition combines Dongpo braised pork flavor sauce, espresso and steamed milk.

FILE - Starbucks Reserve logo seen in Shanghai.

The drink costs approximately 68 yuan, or $9.45, and will be available until next Monday or while supplies last.

"We become truly global by elevating the brand in locally relevant ways for our partners (employees) and customers in every market we operate. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, 25 Reserve stores across China have released limited time beverages that feature local flavor profiles and highlight traditional customs," a Starbucks spokesperson told FOX TV Stations.

In addition to the Abundant Year Savory Latte, 25 Reserve locations in China are also offering several flavors for a limited time, including:

Black Crispy Latte: Inspired by black sesame rice balls

Red Date Rice Macchiato: Inspired by the Shaanxi’s traditional snack steamer cake with red dates

Nafu Almond Macchiato: Inspired by the traditional almond tea

FILE - A view of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Dec. 5, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images) Expand

According to its website, Starbucks has grown a tremendous presence in China since it opened its first store in the China World Trade Building in Beijing in 1999.

The company now has more than 6,500 stores across 250 cities on the Chinese mainland. It employs more than 60,000 people at these locations.

FILE - A barista pours milk into a cup while preparing a cappuccino during a preview of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Starbucks around the world

Not every Starbucks and Starbucks Reserve is alike.

The popular coffee franchise curates a menu designed to please the palates of customers in that specific region.

Seasonal drinks offered in the United States are not always the same as the ones offered in different countries, such as Japan , which is currently serving seasonal drinks such as the Cherry Blossom Viewing Sakura Cream, Strawberry Lavender Tea Latte and Hanami Dango Frappuccino.

In South Korea, some Starbucks locations offer flavors specific to the region.

Locations on Jeju Island, a popular vacation destination for locals and tourists, offers a unique Jeju Black Cream Frappuccino as well as a Jeju Mugwort Rice Cake Cream Frappuccino.

During the holiday season , a Caramel Waffle Latte inspired by the Dutch stroopwafel cookie, is a favorite in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Chestnut Mont Blanc Oatmilk Latte is a libation enjoyed in Asia, as well as an Apple Joy Latte.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Cupid Cream Shaken Tea Strawberry & Hibiscus and Cupid Frappuccino Strawberry & Mint are enjoyed in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to Starbucks.

In the U.S. and Canada, the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew are offered as seasonal beverages during the season of love.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.