Popular acne treatments contain cancer-linked chemical: Study

A recent study is raising concerns over various popular acne creams and cleansers, revealing that many contain high levels of benzene, a chemical linked to cancer.

Published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, the study found that approximately one-third of the tested products—containing benzoyl peroxide—break down into benzene, a known carcinogen.

"Benzoyl peroxide-containing acne products have the unfortunate property where the benzoyl peroxide degrades into benzene," said Dr. Christopher Bunick, assistant professor of dermatology at Yale University. "Benzene was known to increase the risk of leukemia and blood cancers, which was first identified in workers exposed to high levels, like miners and those in the petroleum industry."

Researchers tested over 100 acne products sold by major retailers across six states. The products include well-known brands like Proactiv, Clearasil, and CVS store brands, some of which had high levels of benzene.

Despite the findings, some medical experts say that benzoyl peroxide can still be beneficial when used correctly.

"Benzoyl peroxide is an effective treatment, especially for those red, inflamed pimples," said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai.

However, Zeichner also warned that exposure to heat and sunlight can cause the compound to break down into benzene more quickly.

For those concerned about the potential risks, Zeichner suggests storing acne treatments in the fridge and avoiding expired products to minimize benzene formation.

In response to the study, CVS stated that they are confident in the safety of their products, adding that they regularly assess scientific data to meet quality standards. No other companies mentioned in the report have responded to inquiries as of yet.