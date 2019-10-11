Pop-up ‘deli’ serves felt items

In Rockefeller Center this weekend, you can check out an interactive art exhibit that'll make you hungry!

You can’t eat anything but you can touch it.

At British artist Lucy Sparrow’s Delicatessen on 6th – all of the food is handcrafted with felt.

There are over 500 different food items found in the pop-up deli, and 30,000 individual works of… felt.

From fruit, veggies, meats, cheese and dessert, Sparrow spent 10 months creating the art.

Each piece is sewn with tiny eyes and signed by Sparrow.

You can purchase the pieces of art ranging from a $5 shrimp to a $200 meat slicer (sold on the first day).

Lucy Sparrow’s Delicatessen on 6th presented in collaboration with Art Production and Rockefeller Center is open daily from 11 am - 8 pm through October 20 at 6th Avenue and 49th Street.