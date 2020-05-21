Pool sales on the rise during coronavirus pandemic

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, industries across the globe have taken a battering… except for the pool business.

“Unprecedented demand, completely shocked us,” said Emily Vaca, the founder of Minidip, an inflatable pool company geared towards adults. In just four days in April, Vaca says her company completely sold out of all of their pools, which were supposed to last the entire summer season.

“Last year our busiest day was June 1. This year it was April 27 and it was a 1,500 percent increase in sales in that one day,” Vaca told FOX 5 NY.

Rich and Ora Rabinovich, of Long Island, are just one couple jumping on the inflatable pool trend. They have been quarantined with their children and their grandchildren.

“We think being able to stay in our own home will be very helpful and we don’t have time to put in an inground pool and we don’t want to deal with taxes, so an inflatable pool is a great solution for this moment in time,” said Rich Rabinovich.

Meanwhile, in Westchester County, Carolyn Giannelli and her husband Chris purchased an above-ground pool for their three children. Normally, the family spends their summers at a local pool club.

"Everything was so uncertain and we have really received no information on how they were going to set it up for this summer, what the protocols would be, how they would control their volume, how we would even get in," Giannelli said.

Advertisement

Across the tri-state area, there has been a huge rise in demand for pool installations, especially as families brace for the possibility of summer camps staying closed for the season.

If you’re serious about taking the plunge this summer, you might not want to wait much longer to make a purchase, as the high demand will limit options.