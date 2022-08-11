Huge illegal pool found on Brooklyn rooftop

article

New York City inspectors say they found a huge illegal rooftop swimming on a Brooklyn rooftop.

They say the 480-square-foot pool was on a roof in the Williamsburg neighborhood.

They say the pool was not permitted and not up to code.

The pool was 4 feet deep so officials say the water on the roof of the occupied apartment building would weigh just shy of 60 tons when the pool was filled.

The city says it has been removed.

They remind all residents not to try to build a rooftop swimming pool without first getting permits and hiring professionals to do the job properly.

It was unclear if anyone was facing summons or fines due to the illegal pool.



