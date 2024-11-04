Final New York Times/Siena results before election: Who's leading?

Americans are giving their final view of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump with Election Day just hours away.

Updated presidential polls

The final set of polls released Sunday by The New York Times and Siena College found the candidates still essentially tied, battling it down to the final hour.

Featured article

Overall, 48% of responders said they’d vote for Harris if the election was held today, with 47% saying their vote would be for Trump.

Swing state polls today

Looking toward the swing states, The New York Times said the poll showed Harris making gains in North Carolina and Georgia, while Trump made gains in Pennsylvania and maintained his lead in Arizona.

Featured article

Polling was essentially tied between the two in three of the swing states:

Georgia (Harris 48%, Trump 47%)

Michigan (Both at 47%)

Pennsylvania (Both at 48%).

Trump was leading in Arizona by four points, 49% to Harris’ 45%.

Harris had a two-point lead in both North Carolina and Wisconsin, (48% to 46%, and 49% to 47%, respectively), and a three-point lead in Nevada (49% to 46%).

Results in all seven states are within the margin of sampling error, meaning neither candidate has a definitive lead in any of them.

270 to Win Election Map

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing on mobile.