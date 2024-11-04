Polls today: Who's leading between Trump and Harris with 1 day left?

The Brief Election Day is in less than 24 hours, and the race between Harris and Trump remains a toss-up, according to polling. Harris maintained a slight lead nationally on Monday, while Trump still had an edge in several of the swing states. Harris will spend all of Monday in Pennsylvania, while Trump will visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.



In less than 24 hours, voters will be casting their ballot on Election Day in the U.S. – and the outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains a true toss-up, according to the most recent polling.

Harris maintained a slight lead nationally on Monday, while Trump still had a slight edge in several of the important swing states.

As a result, the presidential campaign has come down to its final push on the eve of Nov. 5. Harris will spend all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. ‘

Trump, meanwhile, will make four stops in three states: North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He'll end up in Grand Rapids, where he completed his first two campaigns.

Harris had a 1% lead over Trump (48.3% vs. 47.3%) based on an average of 22 polls, with the latest as of Nov. 3, according to the polling site 270toWin. That lead is well within the margin of error.

The final New York Times/Siena poll finds Trump and Harris essentially tied. The poll shows Harris making gains in North Carolina and Georgia, while Trump makes gains in Pennsylvania and maintains his lead in Arizona.

When looking at the state level, Trump maintained an edge over Harris in several battlegrounds that will decide the outcome of the election. Polls on Monday showed him with a slight lead in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, according to 270toWin.

Harris was ahead on Monday in Michigan and Wisconsin, 270toWin reported.

A surprising new Iowa poll by J. Ann Selzer, considered the "gold standard" pollster, shows Harris ahead of Trump by three points in the Hawkeye State.

Trump won comfortably in Iowa in 2016 and 2020, and Iowa is not considered one of the seven swing states that will decide this year’s election.

The poll is an outlier – an Emerson poll released Saturday showed Trump ahead by 10 points in Iowa – but it does hint that there could be some surprises come Tuesday. Selzer is known for past polls that accurately predicted Trump's 8-point lead in Iowa over Joe Biden in 2020 and his comfortable victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Arizona polls

An average of 15 polls, with the latest as of Nov. 3, showed Trump with a 1.6% lead over Harris, according to 270toWin. Arizona has 11 electoral votes.

Georgia polls

An average of 12 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with a 1.2% lead in Georgia. Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

Michigan polls

An average of 20 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Harris with a 1.5% lead in Michigan. Michigan has 15 electoral votes.

Nevada polls

An average of 13 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with a 0.6% lead in Nevada. Nevada has six electoral votes.

North Carolina polls

An average of 15 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with a 1.2% lead in North Carolina. North Carolina has 16 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania polls

An average of 22 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with just the slightest lead – 0.1% – in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes.

Wisconsin polls

An average of 14 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Harris with a 0.8% lead in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

