Polls put Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia at top of NYC mayoral race

With less than a month to go before the New York City mayoral primary election, two new polls put a different candidate in the lead.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is at the top of one poll while former NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia is at the top of another, a first for her.

Garcia is surging in popularity and leaping from fourth place with 21% of the vote, according to the PIX 11/ NewsNation/Emerson College poll. She is followed closely by Adams, a steady front-runner who garnered 20% of those surveyed.

Rounding out the pack is Andrew Yang at 16%, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer at 10%, aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio Mya Wiley at 9% and Dianne Morales at 7%.

A separate poll by Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics released Wednesday found Adams in front with 13%, up three points from a poll taken in March. Yang garnered 8% of the vote, an eight-point dip from an earlier poll. Garcia now has 8% of the support up from 2% in a previous poll.

Shaun Donovan didn't spark much interest in either poll. On Tuesday, he was arrested for blocking traffic during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The surveys also showed Yang, a previous front runner, falling behind rivals.

A political cartoon mocked Yang for calling Times Square his favorite subway stop.

The illustration published by the NY Daily news depicted offensive stereotypes about Asian Americans.

Yang fired back.

"Images of Asians having slanted eyes and bucked teeth have been a part of the American consciousness for a long time," said Yang. "It is grounded in a history of casting immigrants and their children as perpetual foreigners or even sub-human A stereotype that has been used to divide people for hundreds of years."

Advertisement

The first televised Republican debate will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. The primary election is on June 22.