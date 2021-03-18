Poll: Support for Cuomo drops slightly, but voters still say he should remain in office

A new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University shows that the number of voters in New York who think Governor Andrew Cuomo should remain in office has dropped slightly, but an overwhelming majority of New Yorkers do not think he should immediately leave office.

According to the poll, 49 percent of respondents think Cuomo should not resign, while 43 percent say he should leave office.

Opinions on whether or not he should resign remained split on partisan lines, with 67 percent of Democrats saying he should not resign while 72 percent of Republicans say he should resign. Independents say that Cuomo should not resign by a 49-42 margin.

Roughly three-quarters of respondents said that they agreed with elected officials saying they will wait until the New York Attorney General finishes their independent investigation before they decide whether or not to call for his resignation.

"Though some of his fellow Democrats are clearly ready to usher him out the door of the Executive Mansion and point him toward the Thruway, the vast majority of the party sees a next step as necessary. They want a full investigation before deciding whether Cuomo should resign," said Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

A majority of voters (54 percent) said that Cuomo should not be impeached and removed from office.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

The numbers, however, do not indicate broad satisfaction with Cuomo's performance as Governor. Cuomo's job approval rating dropped to just 39 percent, down from 45 on March 4, while his favorability rating dropped to 33 percent, the lowest number he has recieved since Quinnipiac University began tracking his favorability in 2008 while he was attorney general.

Nearly 6 in 10 voters (58 percent) sad that Cuomo is not honest and trustworthy, another worst for Cuomo since the numbers began being tracked in 2007.

However, a slim majority of voters (49 - 47 percent) said they believed Cuomo cares about the needs and problems of people like them.