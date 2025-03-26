New FOX 5 show 'Politics Unusual' follows NYC/NJ elections, national headlines

article

Politics these days is anything but usual. Our political landscape is constantly changing, and the potential impact is still unknown.

That’s why FOX 5 NY is premiering a new show, "Politics Unusual."

Each week, our political reporters will break down the week’s biggest local political headlines, including heated races for New York City mayor and New Jersey governor, and the national news that will impact us here at home.

How to watch "Politics Unusual"

"Politics Unusual" premieres Friday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Catch it every Friday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 5/Channel 5 and on My9NJ/Channel 9 on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Stream on FOX LOCAL

You can watch FOX 5 anywhere for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available on your phone and smart TV. We're streaming "Politics Unusual" on FOX LOCAL at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and 3:30 p.m. on Sundays. You can also tune in to our free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4101), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1126), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 260), TCLtv+, Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV and Sling TV.

Previous episodes of "Politics Unusual" will be found on the FOX LOCAL app.

Watch live here

You can watch the show live in the media player above.