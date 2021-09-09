Police warn parents about back-to-school photo trend

article

A sheriff's department in Illinois is warning about how a popular social media photo trend around the first day of school could make them an easy target for predators.

In a post the McHenry County Sheriff's Office warned that the posts often reveal personal information about the child.

They say the information - school name, classroom, grade, age, etc. - can all be used by predators, scammers, and other people looking to endanger a child, family, or finances.

They warn that no matter what the parent's privacy settings are set to or who is on their friends list, its best to keep personal information on the internet to the bare minimum.

They say not to share:

- School name

- Age

- Teacher's name and grade

- Identifying features (height, weight, etc.)

- Overly personal information (think items related to passwords or security question answers, etc.)