Police use inflatable devices to unpin man
NEW YORK - Police on Long Island used inflatable bags to rescue a man who was trapped under his car.
The Nassau County Police Department says it happened on Wednesday at 4:50 p.m. in East Meadow.
Police were called to a home on Noble Street. A 21-year-old man was trapped under his vehicle. He had been working under it and it shifted and rolled over him.
Emergency Service Units, assisted by the East Meadow Fire Department, responded and utilized the Power Mat Rescue Bags to safely raise the vehicle and remove the man.
Rescue crews took him to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was unknown.
