Man barricaded inside Queens complex after police respond to shots fired

Police are responding to a possible landlord-tenant dispute where a man is barricaded inside a complex at 31-31 54th St. in Woodside, Queens.

Police evacuated the building after reports of shots fired inside the building.

Authorities said a man believed to be the super of the building was shot in the torso.

Active scene near 54th St. where police are responding to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect shooting outside a window at an unknown target.

Police fired back, and the suspect ran further into the building.

When police went inside they found the landlord shot in the stomach.

Police officials have surrounded the complex and are trying to get in contact with the suspect.

"This is an active ongoing crime scene that we'll be very patient with that we'll be updating you with at the end," Tarik Sheppard, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, said.

The scene is under heavy police presence.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.