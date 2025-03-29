Police shoot knife-wielding man with four prior arrests for scissor slashings in NYC

A man wielding a knife was shot by police in Brooklyn overnight night Saturday.

Authorities say they responded to a call about a stabbing inside a home on East 21st Street near Beverly Road.

When police arrived, they found a male slashed in the arm and another 29-year-old man with a knife.

The 29-year-old attempted to flee the scene, running toward East 21st Street, only to stop, turn, and charge directly at the officers.

One officer fired their weapon multiple times, striking the man twice.

The man is in stable condition and the knife and another cutting instrument were recovered from the scene.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect is a convicted felon with four prior arrests, including recently slashing two people with scissors in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the stabbing victim remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.