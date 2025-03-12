Cop shoots box cutter-wielding man in Brooklyn

A man is in critical condition after being shot by police in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the man was armed with a box cutter and ignored repeated warnings to drop the weapon before advancing toward officers, forcing them to open fire.

What we know:

TThe incident happened around 1:49 p.m. on Avenue K near Utica Avenue. Two detectives in civilian clothes, driving an unmarked car, saw two men arguing and decided to intervene.

After exiting their vehicle and identifying themselves, the detectives attempted to separate the men. One of the detectives then noticed that one of the individuals was holding a box cutter in his right hand.

According to police, they issued multiple warnings for the suspect to drop the weapon, but he ignored them. The suspect then walked away from the detectives, attempting to re-engage in the argument while still holding the box cutter.

A detective stepped between the suspect and the other man, but authorities say the suspect continued to advance while holding the weapon, getting to within several feet of the detective, and the detective then shot the suspect once, hitting him in the torso.

Police say the detectives immediately called for assistance and uniformed officers performed first-aid at the scene, before the suspect was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

The backstory:

According to police, the suspect has had prior encounters with law enforcement related to mental health incidents. Authorities say they have responded to three previous incidents involving the suspect, one in 2018 and two in 2017.

The NYPD has launched an investigation into the shooting. No further details about the suspect or potential charges have been released.

