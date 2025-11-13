Police shoot armed suspect on Upper East Side, NYPD says

article

A police officer shot a man they say was armed on the Upper East Side, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officials say they received a 911 just after 7 p.m. about a man with a gun near East 107th Street and Madison Avenue.

The man fled before officers arrived, but was spotted about 15 minutes later near East 96th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police say one of the responding officers fired his weapon, hitting the suspect. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the man was armed and what exactly led up to the incident.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.