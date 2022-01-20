Police shoot suspect in the Bronx

An armed man who had apparently broken into an apartment fired on NYPD police officers and then tried to get away by jumping out the window, running into a park, and then jumping — while wounded from gunfire — into the Bronx River on Thursday afternoon, an official said. But the gunman didn't make it.

Just moments earlier, the gunman aimed at officers, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. The cops giving chase fired, hitting him in the torso. The gunman then went into the river.

"The officers removed the male from the river and immediately began to render first aid. EMS arrived on the scene within minutes and took over medical care," Corey said. "The suspect was taken to the hospital where despite the best efforts of the medical staff he succumbed to his injuries."

Video from SkyFOX showed police officers at a crime scene on the Bronx River Greenway .

Corey said that a resident of an apartment on Bronx Boulevard in the Wakefield section of the borough called 911 after coming home to find the man inside.

The responding officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop his gun, Corey said. One officer fired a taser at the suspect but that didn't stop him.

Corey said officers recovered a 9mm handgun from the Bronx River. The weapon had three rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

The suspect had two active felony cases open, Corey said.

