Police shoot, kill 79-year-old man outside Queens precinct: NYPD

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. along Northern Boulevard and 215th Street in Bayside, NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said at a press conference.

Police said a 79-year-old man had exited a car parked near the precinct.

One uniformed officer assigned as station house security talked to the man and the man had a firearm.

"The male suddenly displayed a firearm and pointed it at the officer. The officer gave verbal commands for the male to put down the firearm and radioed for assistance," Rivera said at the press conference. "Additional officers approached and gave additional verbal commands to drop the firearm, but he did not comply."

Four officers then grabbed their firearms and struck the man numerous times, Rivera said.

Rivera said a loaded Cobra 38 special firearm was recovered at the scene. The 79-year-old did not fire a shot, police said.

Officers performed CPR on the man, and he was taken by EMS to the New York Presbyterian hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Rivera said.

Sources in our police department told FOX 5 that the 79-year-old is not from the city. He's from Great Neck on Long Island.

The four officers are being treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

