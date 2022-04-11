Police shoot man with machete in Astoria, Queens

A man with a long history of violating orders of protection was shot by police responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person. The man was carrying a machete.

The incident occurred at about 9:48 a.m. inside 31-63 33rd Street in Astoria, Queens

A woman told police she had repeatedly asked the father of her child to leave the apartment but he refused. She also told police he had taken a lot of pills and wanted to die.

Police arrived at the apartment where the man was carrying a machete, said Chief of Dept. Kenneth Corey. The man approached the officers while holding the 911 caller's mother. Police removed the older woman and tasered the suspect. One officer shot the man in the groin area, said police.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was undergoing surgery. He was expected to recover.

The machete was recovered from the scene. The three-year-old child was removed from the house.