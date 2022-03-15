Police seize $325K in cash, nearly 22,000 fentanyl pills, guns during north Phoenix traffic stop

Police say two people are in custody following a large drug bust during a traffic stop in north Phoenix.

"It is another example of great police work. This is something the department does on a daily basis," said Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police.

The drug bust happened as officers were working near 19th Avenue and Dunlap, and learned about a car that was possible transporting drugs. During the traffic stop, officers found $325,000 in cash, nearly 22,000 fentanyl pills, and multiple guns.

Police say two people are in custody following a large drug bust during a traffic stop in Phoenix.

"That amount of pills, we don't want that sort of those illegal substances distributed to our community and some of the stuff that comes in with big search warrants," said Sgt. Cole. "Our main concern is the protection of our community."

The suspects have been identified as 40-year-old Alberon Torrecil and 30-year-old Agustin Vargas.

Agustin Vargas (left) and Alberon Torrecil

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP