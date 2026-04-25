Police seek suspect in Bronx purse snatching of 68-year-old woman at bus stop
NEW YORK - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a purse snatching in the Bronx.
What we know:
According to the NYPD, the incident happened around 4:25 a.m. on Monday, April 13.
A 68-year-old woman was standing at a bus stop at West 231st Street and Broadway when a man approached her and grabbed her purse.
The suspect then ran away northbound toward Kingsbridge Avenue.
Police say the stolen purse contained a credit card and about $20.
The victim was not injured.
Suspect description
The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion, believed to be in his 40s with a medium build and partially bald.
He was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, a dark vest with a hood, blue jeans and black sneakers.
What's next:
Police have released images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit tips online. All calls are confidential.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the NYPD.