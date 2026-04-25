Police seek suspect in Bronx purse snatching of 68-year-old woman at bus stop

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The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a purse from a 68-year-old woman in the Bronx. The incident happened early April 13 at a bus stop near West 231st Street and Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.



Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a purse snatching in the Bronx.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the incident happened around 4:25 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

A 68-year-old woman was standing at a bus stop at West 231st Street and Broadway when a man approached her and grabbed her purse.

The suspect then ran away northbound toward Kingsbridge Avenue.

Police say the stolen purse contained a credit card and about $20.

The victim was not injured.

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Suspect description

The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion, believed to be in his 40s with a medium build and partially bald.

He was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, a dark vest with a hood, blue jeans and black sneakers.

What's next:

Police have released images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit tips online. All calls are confidential.