Police seek help identifying woman found in Brooklyn

A woman was found by emergency medical personnel in Brooklyn and has been unable to identify herself, prompting police to ask for the public’s help, authorities said.

What we know:

The unidentified woman was discovered around 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30, near Atlantic Avenue and Albany Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The backstory:

Officials said she has been unable to provide any personal information or identify family members.

Police described the woman as approximately 65 to 70 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds.

Images of the woman have been released and are available through the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner, Public Information office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential, police said.