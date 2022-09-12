VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who blew up car during funeral, fired shots at witnesses

Auburn police are searching for someone who put an explosive in a funeral attendee's car and blew it up.

According to police, on Aug. 23 a passenger from a dark sedan placed an explosive device in another vehicle belonging to someone attending a funeral.

The explosion destroyed the vehicle and some surrounding trees.

City of Auburn employees followed the suspect's vehicle as it fled the scene, and police said one of the suspects fired several shots at them.

The car police are searching for had no license plates and is believed to be a black Acura RL.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.