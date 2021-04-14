Police searching for suspect in East Side bias attack on Asian woman

The NYPD is looking for a suspect in a bias attack on an Asian Woman on the East Side on Tuesday.

According to authorities, at around 1 p.m. on the corner of 1st Avenue and 57th Street, the suspect approached the victim and made anti-Asian statements before trying to punch her.

The woman was not injured and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.