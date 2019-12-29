Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing Queens teenager

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old from Queens.

According to authorities, Joselyn Tul was last seen at her home around 5 p.m. on Monday, December 16. 

She is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5’4”, 125 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black coat and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
 
Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

