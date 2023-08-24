Police searching for missing brothers in the Bronx
BRONX, N.Y. - Police have been searching for brothers who have gone missing from the Bronx.
Officials say they were last seen on Monday at 4 pm leaving their home on Gerard Avenue in the West Concourse section.
The first boy’s name is Terrel Lucas and is 12 years old.
- He is approximately 5’1
- Roughly 115 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.
The second boy is Jaden Lucas who is 10 years old.
- He is approximately 4’11
- Roughly 70 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
All calls are kept confidential.