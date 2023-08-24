Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing brothers in the Bronx

Bronx
FOX 5 NY

2 missing brothers

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding two brothers from the Bronx.

BRONX, N.Y. - Police have been searching for brothers who have gone missing from the Bronx.

Officials say they were last seen on Monday at 4 pm leaving their home on Gerard Avenue in the West Concourse section.

The first boy’s name is Terrel Lucas and is 12 years old. 

  • He is approximately 5’1
  • Roughly 115 pounds
  • Black hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

The second boy is Jaden Lucas who is 10 years old. 

  • He is approximately 4’11
  • Roughly 70 pounds
  • Black hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). 

All calls are kept confidential.