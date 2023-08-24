Police searching for missing brothers in the Bronx

Police have been searching for brothers who have gone missing from the Bronx.

Officials say they were last seen on Monday at 4 pm leaving their home on Gerard Avenue in the West Concourse section.

The first boy’s name is Terrel Lucas and is 12 years old.

He is approximately 5’1

Roughly 115 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

The second boy is Jaden Lucas who is 10 years old.

He is approximately 4’11

Roughly 70 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are kept confidential.